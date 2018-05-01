Austrian peacekeepers under UN investigated over Syrian policemen ambush
Nine Syrian security force members were killed in the attack and some are speculating the Austrians could be prosecuted for being accessories to murder.
LONDON – Austrian peacekeepers within the United Nations force operating in the Golan Heights six years ago are being investigated for failing to warn Syrian policemen they were about to be ambushed.
Footage of the 2012 incident filmed by the peacekeepers has only just come to light. Published on-line by Austrian media, it clearly shows gunmen preparing to ambush a police vehicle.
One peacekeeper is heard remarking “normally we should tell them”. Shortly afterwards the gunfight starts.
A UN force has patrolled the Golan Heights between Israel and Syria since 1974.
The video was filmed when fighting was intensifying between Syrian government forces and rebels.
A special Austrian Defence Ministry inquiry has been launched.
