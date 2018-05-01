Ashley Judd suing Harvey Weinstein

Judd is suing Weinstein on five complaints including defamation, sexual harassment and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.

LONDON - Ashley Judd is suing Harvey Weinstein and is claiming that turning down his sexual advances lost her a role in The Lord of the Rings.

The 50-year-old actress has filed a case with the Los Angeles Superior Court where she claims she lost out on a part in the blockbuster movie because Weinstein made "false and malicious statements he made regarding her professionalism".

The suit states: "With those baseless smears, Weinstein succeeded in blacklisting Ms Judd and destroying her ability to work on what became a multi-billion dollar franchise with 17 Academy Award wins and many more nominations."

Judd took to Twitter to state any "financial recuperation" she received from the case would be going to the Time's Up movement.

She wrote on the social media site: "My legal complaint. I am suing for economic remedy due to damage done to my career as a result of sexual harassment. Financial recuperation goes to @TIMESUPNOW @TIMESUPLDF so that American workers who experience sexual harassment & retaliation have help. (sic)"

The 28 page document revealed that Judd is claiming for damages, an order to prevent Weinstein from "engaging in further retaliatory conduct towards" her, an injunction against Weinstein to "cease engaging in unfair competition" and legal costs.

The court documents add: "The pathetic reality, however, was that Weinstein was retaliating against Ms Judd for rejecting his sexual demands approximately one year earlier, when he cornered her in a hotel room under the guise of discussing business. A self-described 'benevolent dictator' who has bragged that 'I can be scary,' Weinstein used his power in the entertainment industry to damage Ms Judd's reputation and limit her ability to find work."

Judd is suing Weinstein on five complaints including defamation, sexual harassment and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.