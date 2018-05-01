Armed men rob social grant payout point in Stellenbosch

Police say an undisclosed amount of money was stolen when four armed suspects stormed the shopping centre on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A social grant payout point at Stellenbosch’s Eikestad Mall has been robbed.

An armed robbery case is under investigation.

Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Provincial detectives are in pursuit of four armed suspects who robbed a social grant payout point at Eikestad Mall in Stellenbosch.”