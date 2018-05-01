ANC urges citizens not to resort to violence over land issue

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has urged South Africans not to resort to violence when tackling the land issue.

Unisa hosted a debate on Monday on land reform where a number of parties and organisations debated land expropriation without compensation.

Member of Parliament and leader of the African People’s Convention Themba Godi says the issue must be addressed responsibly.

“They’re watching these discussions, they’re observing and they can see that maybe we’re not giving it the level of thoughtfulness it deserves.”

#LandDebate "We should not buy the land as it was taken through genocide. We will be thanking them for killing black people.” CIC Malema — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@vusiking) April 30, 2018

I thought we were on the same page about the Expropriation of Land without compensation, why are we fighting each other now? #LandDebate pic.twitter.com/0K9bh5csoj — 👑uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) April 30, 2018