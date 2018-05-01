Popular Topics
ANC urges citizens not to resort to violence over land issue

Members pf Parliament and leader of the African People’s Convention Themba Godi says the issue must be addressed responsibly.

A Dunoon family sit under their half built structure after metro police broke down their previous home for the third time this year. Picture: Bertram Malgas

6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has urged South Africans not to resort to violence when tackling the land issue.

Unisa hosted a debate on Monday on land reform where a number of parties and organisations debated land expropriation without compensation.
Member of Parliament and leader of the African People’s Convention Themba Godi says the issue must be addressed responsibly.

“They’re watching these discussions, they’re observing and they can see that maybe we’re not giving it the level of thoughtfulness it deserves.”

