Akhumzi Jezile’s family prepares to lay him to rest

The family says a funeral for the 29-year-old will be held in Randburg on Saturday while a memorial service will be on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of the late actor and television presenter Akhumzi Jezile are preparing to lay him rest in Johannesburg this week.

Jezile and four others, including two media personalities Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni, died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

The family says a funeral for the 29-year-old will be held in Randburg on Saturday while a memorial service will be on Thursday.

Family spokesperson Percy Vilakazi said: “We are confroted when we look at all the talent he discovered and helped groom all over South Africa, from the musicians he supported to the young presenters he discovered. I think the responsibility for us who are left in the arts is to make sure that we extend that same kind of care and kindness.”