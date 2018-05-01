5 killed in car crash on N1 between Laingsburg & Prince Albert
Two people have also been seriously hurt in Tuesday morning's crash while another occupant is still trapped in one of the vehicles.
CAPE TOWN – Five people have died in a head-on collision on the on N1 between Laingsburg and Prince Albert.
Two people have also been seriously hurt in Tuesday morning's crash while another occupant is still trapped in one of the vehicles.
Traffic spokesperson Kenny Africa says: “In the one vehicle, five people lost their lives, four adults and one little girl.
“We know it’s a head-on collision but we don’t know what was the reason, why these two vehicles ended up in a head-on collision. Maybe it was fatigue.”
The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage.
Horror early morning crash on N1 between Laingsburg and Prins Albert Road claims 5 lives https://t.co/3JBfDmTsrv #ArriveAlive @WCGovSafelyHome @OudtshoornC pic.twitter.com/D6m9i9aRtJ— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) May 1, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Akhumzi Jezile’s family prepares to lay him to rest
-
City of CT counting costs after Macassar municipal building torched
-
#WorkersDay: Cosatu urges workers to remain united
-
Heavy police presence on N3 after all lanes reopened
-
Bus companies still willing to negotiate to end strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.