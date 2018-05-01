5 killed in car crash on N1 between Laingsburg & Prince Albert

Two people have also been seriously hurt in Tuesday morning's crash while another occupant is still trapped in one of the vehicles.

CAPE TOWN – Five people have died in a head-on collision on the on N1 between Laingsburg and Prince Albert.

Two people have also been seriously hurt in Tuesday morning's crash while another occupant is still trapped in one of the vehicles.

Traffic spokesperson Kenny Africa says: “In the one vehicle, five people lost their lives, four adults and one little girl.

“We know it’s a head-on collision but we don’t know what was the reason, why these two vehicles ended up in a head-on collision. Maybe it was fatigue.”

The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage.