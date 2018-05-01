3 more arrested for Moses Mabhida Stadium violence

Angry Kaizer Chiefs fans invaded the pitch two weeks ago and destroyed chairs, video cameras and other property after the team lost to Free State Stars during a game.

JOHANNESBURG - Three more people have been arrested in connection with public violence at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

A security guard was also severely hurt by some soccer supporters.

About 20 people were injured, with the police trying to identify those seen in the video footage.

This brings to four the number of arrests made in connection with the incident.

The first man was arrested for the mass pitch invasion last weekend. Phelelani Jojisa (34) is accused of being among soccer fans who trashed the stadium.

#KaizerChiefs Fans destroyed television equipment & interrupted the broadcast of post-match interviews from #MosesMabhidaStadium. pic.twitter.com/kiIi4U1xXx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 22, 2018

Acting provincial commissioner Bheki Langa says more arrests are expected to be made.

Police spokesperson Jay Naiker said: “Three suspects have been arrested in connection with what occurred at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in April. The suspects will appear at the Durban Magistrate's Court on 2 May on charges of public violence.”

#KaizerChiefs Fans destroy television cameras at #MosesMabhidaStadium after Chiefs lose 2-0 to Free State Stars. pic.twitter.com/QUFrz7pSpl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 22, 2018

Meanwhile, details have emerged about the arrest of three suspects.

Naiker said: “One suspect handed himself over to the police when he heard they were looking for him. The second suspect was arrested in Bizana, Eastern Cape.”