15 injured after taxi, car collide on R23

ER24’s Ineke van Huyssteen says most of the patients were found sitting on the ground outside the taxi.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 15 people have sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious after a taxi and a light motor vehicle collided along the R23 outside Heidelberg.

She says several patients were transported to a hospital.