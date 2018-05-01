1 suspect linked to Vrygrond violent protest arrested
A vehicle was torched, and the owner of the car suffered burn wounds after a group of protesters took to Prince George Drive burning tyres and other rubble.
CAPE TOWN - One suspect has been arrested in connection with Monday night’s protest in Vrygrond.
Authorities are probing cases of attempted murder, public violence and malicious damage to property.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana says officers are monitoring the area.
“One of the victims, a female who was driving by, saw a group of children and slowed down… and that’s when her car was attacked. Protesters damaged buildings nearby.”
