Zim Electoral Commission announces provisional voters’ roll

The acting chief elections officer says that members of the public will be able to inspect the roll over 11 days from 19 to 29 May.

Zimbabwean flag. Picture: Supplied.
Zimbabwean flag. Picture: Supplied.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has announced that a provisional voters' roll for the forthcoming elections is now ready for inspection, marking the first step towards elections scheduled for either July or August this year.

The acting chief elections officer says that members of the public will be able to inspect the roll over 11 days from 19 to 29 May.

The officer says that the purpose of the provisional voters' roll inspection is to allow members of the public to check if their details are correctly captured and if not, have their anomalies corrected.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is yet to proclaim election dates but much depends on the readiness of the voters' roll.

