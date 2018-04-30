Zim Electoral Commission announces provisional voters’ roll
The acting chief elections officer says that members of the public will be able to inspect the roll over 11 days from 19 to 29 May.
JOHANNESBURG - The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has announced that a provisional voters' roll for the forthcoming elections is now ready for inspection, marking the first step towards elections scheduled for either July or August this year.
The acting chief elections officer says that members of the public will be able to inspect the roll over 11 days from 19 to 29 May.
The officer says that the purpose of the provisional voters' roll inspection is to allow members of the public to check if their details are correctly captured and if not, have their anomalies corrected.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is yet to proclaim election dates but much depends on the readiness of the voters' roll.
Popular in Africa
-
Ethiopia considering term limits for prime ministers - PM Abiy
-
Zimbabwean teachers warned not to go on strike
-
Burundi detains official for saying president's foes should be thrown into lake
-
DRC opposition calls for meeting with SADC on Joseph Kabila
-
Buhari in Washington to be received by Trump
-
Heavy rains, landslides kill at least 100 in Kenya: Red Cross
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.