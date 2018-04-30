Zakariyya Park residents blockade Golden Highway in protest over water

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says residents have blocked the highway with burning tyres, rocks and tree branches.

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic along the Golden Highway in Lenasia south has been diverted to the R55 following protests in Zakariyya Park.

Residents are protesting over the lack of water for the past three days.

“Motorists can use the R55 or K43 and the provincial roads as alternatives for now.”

ALERT::☡Please be advised that Golden highway @ Zakariya Park roads have been blocked off due to a protest. Motorist are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes pic.twitter.com/APbGdu5XdU — AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) April 30, 2018

Protestors moving on to block golden highway at Zakariyya Park entrance, they have called on community at Vlakfontein to block of the golden highway at Lenasia South as well



Vid received 10:57am 30/04/2018 pic.twitter.com/zFPSmrgqeQ — CCI Network (@cci_network) April 30, 2018