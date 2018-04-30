Popular Topics
Zakariyya Park residents blockade Golden Highway in protest over water

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says residents have blocked the highway with burning tyres, rocks and tree branches.

Protesting Zakariyya Park residents blockade the Golden Highway on 30 April 2018. Picture: JMPD
Protesting Zakariyya Park residents blockade the Golden Highway on 30 April 2018. Picture: JMPD
JOHANNESBURG - Traffic along the Golden Highway in Lenasia south has been diverted to the R55 following protests in Zakariyya Park.

Residents are protesting over the lack of water for the past three days.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says residents have blocked the highway with burning tyres, rocks and tree branches.

“Motorists can use the R55 or K43 and the provincial roads as alternatives for now.”

