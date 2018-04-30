Zakariyya Park residents blockade Golden Highway in protest over water
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says residents have blocked the highway with burning tyres, rocks and tree branches.
JOHANNESBURG - Traffic along the Golden Highway in Lenasia south has been diverted to the R55 following protests in Zakariyya Park.
Residents are protesting over the lack of water for the past three days.
“Motorists can use the R55 or K43 and the provincial roads as alternatives for now.”
ALERT::☡Please be advised that Golden highway @ Zakariya Park roads have been blocked off due to a protest. Motorist are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes pic.twitter.com/APbGdu5XdU— AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) April 30, 2018
Protestors moving on to block golden highway at Zakariyya Park entrance, they have called on community at Vlakfontein to block of the golden highway at Lenasia South as well— CCI Network (@cci_network) April 30, 2018
Vid received 10:57am 30/04/2018 pic.twitter.com/zFPSmrgqeQ
Road into Zakariya Park blocked off already with rocks , they starting to burn tyres as well Protestors moving on to block Golden Highway at Zakpark entrance, they have called on Vlakfontein to block of the Golden Highway at Lenasia South as well @dailysunsa pic.twitter.com/P5wAWBaBLy— Zwidesto (@nxumalo4) April 30, 2018
