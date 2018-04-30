Wiese’s claim against Steinhoff likely to give him negotiating power
The 'Business Day' is reporting that, ironically, the transactions listed in Christo Wiese's legal claim came under fire at the time because of a potential conflict of interests
JOHANNESBURG – Christo Wiese's R59 billion claim against Steinhoff is likely to give him a seat at the table when the restructuring of the embattled firm is negotiated.
The Business Day is reporting that, ironically, the transactions listed in Wiese's legal claim came under fire at the time because of a potential conflict of interests that favoured him over other Steinhoff shareholders.
Wiese's announcement that his Titan Group had served summons on Steinhoff follows weeks of speculation that he had lawyered up in a bid to salvage some assets from the scandal-plagued company.
Wiese said he was misinformed while Steinhoff he was chairperson and wants to recover investments made in 2015 and 2016. He stepped down as the chairperson last year after a criminal investigation was launched.
Wiese said that despite the R59 billion claim, he would still like to see Steinhoff International survive.
But he says the investigation must continue into former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste, also to find out exactly who else was involved in possible criminal activities.
“We all have to wait for the auditor’s report but I think it would be fair to assume that it is highly unlikely that he would have acted entirely on his own.”
Wiese said he has always based his businesses on trust and invested decades of his life in building them.
He added for this reason, he would like to see the local star group continue to prosper despite what has happened.
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Police arrest over 50 people linked to N3 truck torchings
-
Mkhwebane accused of concealing aspects in Vrede Dairy Farm probe
-
Clean-up operations underway on N3 following torching of trucks
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
-
Jordaan claims Ferguson & Irvin Khoza conspired to defame him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.