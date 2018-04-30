WC Social Dev says investigation into alleged rape of toddler at crèche ongoing

The employee implicated in the matter has been on suspension since the incident occurred late last year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department says an investigation into the alleged rape of a two-year-old child by an employee at her crèche is ongoing.

News24 is reporting that the case has been removed from the court roll because the girl is too young to testify.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed to the publication that the case has been withdrawn because the investigation is incomplete.

The employee implicated in the matter has been on suspension since the incident occurred late last year.

Social Development MEC spokesperson Sihle Ngobese says that department officials have been in contact with management officials at the crèche.

“And they indicated to us and our social worker that actually the individual who is alleged to have committed this is still on suspension and he has not come back to the facility. What has happened since is that the parents of the child have actually removed the child from that facility and is no longer attending that school.”

He says the Early Childhood Development facility at the centre of the rape allegation is a compliant one.

“I can empathise with all parties involved but in so far as what we have ascertained so far, the ECD has followed all protocol, including, also in hiring this particular individual. They arguably did everything right in so far as criminal record checks.”