WC residents urged to save water despite recent rains

Despite this, Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell has reiterated a call on citizens to continue saving water. The average dam level stands at 16.6%, up from 15.8% last week.

FILE: The Wemmershoek Dam in the Western Cape. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: The Wemmershoek Dam in the Western Cape. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Dam levels in the Western Cape have crept up thanks to the rain last week.

Despite this, Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell has reiterated a call on citizens to continue saving water.

The average dam level stands at 16.6%, up from 15.8% last week.

MEC spokesperson James Brent Styan said: “We are by no means out of the woods yet and we want to continue to urge the public not to become complacent even if it is raining outside we need to allow the dam levels to recover as far as possible. An average level of 16.6% is still a very concerning position to be on.”

Level 6B water restrictions are still being enforced in Cape Town, with residents still only allowed to use 50 litres of water a day.

Mayor Patricia de Lille has revealed most Capetonians still exceed the daily limit of 87 litres of water per person per day and soon that could cost them and that council will vote to introduce Level 6B water restrictions which will reduce the target to 50 litres per day. This is what 50 litres per day means.

