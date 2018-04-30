WC residents urged to save water despite recent rains

Despite this, Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell has reiterated a call on citizens to continue saving water. The average dam level stands at 16.6%, up from 15.8% last week.

MEC spokesperson James Brent Styan said: “We are by no means out of the woods yet and we want to continue to urge the public not to become complacent even if it is raining outside we need to allow the dam levels to recover as far as possible. An average level of 16.6% is still a very concerning position to be on.”

Level 6B water restrictions are still being enforced in Cape Town, with residents still only allowed to use 50 litres of water a day.