Twin blasts kill 25 in Afghan capital

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Twin blasts kill 25 in Afghan capital

Spokesman for the interior ministry Najib Danish said the suicide bomber appeared to have posed as a journalist and blew himself up where reporters and emergency health officials were standing.

FILE: Afghan residents inspect the site of a suicide bombing outside a voter registration centre in Kabul on 22 April 2018. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Afghan residents inspect the site of a suicide bombing outside a voter registration centre in Kabul on 22 April 2018. Picture: AFP.
3 hours ago

KABUL – Twin blasts in the Afghan capital Kabul killed 25 people on Monday, including journalists who had arrived to report on the first explosion and who were apparently targeted by a suicide bomber in a second attack, officials said.

The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee said seven journalists had been killed and French news agency Agence France-Presse confirmed that its chief photographer in Afghanistan, Shah Marai, was among the dead. A Reuters photographer was slightly wounded.

Najib Danish, spokesman for the interior ministry, said the suicide bomber appeared to have posed as a journalist and blew himself up where reporters and emergency health officials were standing.

The attack came a week after 60 people were killed as they waited at a voter registration centre in the west of Kabul, underlining the continuing insecurity in the capital despite official pledges to tighten defences.

Hashmat Stanakzai, a senior Kabul police official, said 25 people were killed and 49 were seriously wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, the official said.

Wahidullah Majroh, spokesman for the health ministry, said at least six journalists were among the wounded.

The first bomb exploded in the Shashdarak area close to buildings of the NDS intelligence service, followed by one outside the ministry of urban development and housing, just as people were entering the government office.

Taliban militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, announced their usual spring offensive last week and there has been heavy fighting in several areas of the country since.

Hundreds of people have been killed and wounded in a series of high-profile attacks in Kabul since the beginning of the year, despite President Ashraf Ghani’s offer in February for peace talks “without preconditions”.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA