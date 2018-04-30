Popular Topics
Trio accused of planting explosives at Joburg bus rank to appear in court

The three are also accused of invading the rank and robbing at least 20 people of their money and cellphones while holding them hostage on Sunday.

Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three suspects accused of planting explosives in safes at the Zimbabwean bus rank in Johannesburg are appearing at the Johannesburg magistrate court on Monday.

The three are also accused of invading the rank and robbing at least 20 people of their money and cellphones while holding them hostage on Sunday.

The police's Xoli Mbele says that a bomb squad was sent to the scene to disarm the explosives.

Mbele says they are still looking for other suspects.

“According to the information we got from the victims, they say the suspects were many but seeing that it was dark at night, one managed to run away from the police (sic).”

Popular in Local

