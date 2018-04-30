Suspect to appear in Khayelitsha court over cop murder

CAPE TOWN – A Khayelitsha resident will appear in the local magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the murder of a policeman.

The suspect was arrested last Thursday.

He's accused of being part of a group that killed constable Ncedo Katoyi earlier this month while the officer was on duty.

A task team comprising detectives in Khayelitsha and members of the Hawks made the breakthrough in the murder of constable Katoyi last week.

The police's Novela Potelwa says the investigating team is still on the hunt for his accomplices.

The 32-year-old man faces a murder charge.

Katoyi and his partner were responding to a complaint in Site C earlier this month. On their way back to their police van the two officers came under fire from a group of men. The assailants also stole Katoyi's service pistol.

He died on the scene.

The slain constable’s partner was wounded in the shooting.