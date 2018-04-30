Satawu calls for patience as wage talks continue
The bus strike today enters its third week after negotiations deadlocked with employers last week. Satawu's Zanele Sabela says talks are expected to resume this morning.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu) is calling for patience from commuters as the union works to find a lasting solution to the nationwide bus strike.
The strike on Monday enters its third week after negotiations deadlocked with employers last week.
Workers are demanding a 12% wage increase across the board.
Satawu's Zanele Sabela says talks are expected to resume this morning.
“The unions will be meeting to find a way forward after employers gave us an ultimatum to say if we don’t accept the offer on the table they will revert back to the lower offer.”
