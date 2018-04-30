Popular Topics
Sandile Mantsoe's defence confident of not guilty verdict

Sandile Mantsoe is accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend Karabo Mokoena last year, burning her body and dumping it in a veld in Lyndhurst.

FILE: Sandile Mantsoe in court on 15 September 2017 for the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena. Picture: EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the case against Sandile Mantsoe says that it is confident that he will be found not guilty as the trial draws to a close on Wednesday.

Mantsoe is accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend Karabo Mokoena last year, burning her body and dumping it in a veld in Lyndhurst.

Both the defence and State have closed their cases and the court will now move to hear closing arguments.

Mantsoe revealed how he would not be taking the stand, saying that he does not have a case to answer to.

In his statement, Mantsoe claims that Mokoena was a suicidal, depressed partner who was addicted to the life of money.

He further claims that he found Mokoena lying on the floor of his Sandton Sky apartment and merely disposed of her body when he panicked.

Mantsoe’s facing charges of murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

Closing arguments and possibly judgement will be heard in court on Wednesday.

