SA artists keen for Chance to be 'unlocked' tonight

Chance The Rapper will be joined on Monday by Nadia Nakai, Frank Casino and Shane Eagle at the #CastleLiteUnlocks concert at The Dome.

JOHANNESBURG - On Monday evening three-time Grammy-winning artist Chance The Rapper will perform on the #CastleLiteUnlocks stage for the first time.

He will share the stage with South Africa ’s Shane Eagle, Nadia Nakai and Frank Casino.

Other big acts who have graced the #CastleLiteUnlocks stage include: Drake (2011), Kanye West (2013), Wale (2015), Nas, Timbaland, Wiz Khalifa (2014), J. Cole (2016), as well as Travis Scott and Bryson Tiller (2017).

Chance arrived in South Africa on Sunday and tweeted that it was his first time in the "motherland".

First time being in the motherland. Somebody make me a playlist 😢 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 29, 2018

I’m in Johannesburg SA today and tmw. Ill be in Zambia and then Zimbabwe near Victoria falls for a week after and Cape town for 2 days after that. Any suggestions for fun im all ears — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 29, 2018

Castle Lite marketing manager Ramona Kayembe said: “We are expecting approximately 15,000 people. Everyone can expect an extraordinary, fully immersive show that pushes the boundaries; like the size of our screen – it’s the biggest in sub-Saharan Africa. All the artists rehearsed for months and are looking forward to being unlocked tonight.”

Tickets are still on sale until 5pm and the events starts at 6pm.