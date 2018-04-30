Hawks raise concerns over rising number of kidnappings of business people

At least 40 business people have been abducted by alleged syndicates, who in turn demand ransoms of millions of rands.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks say that the number of business people who have been kidnapped recently in South Africa is worrying and a team of integrated investigators is probing the crimes.

According to the Hawks, over 20 of these business people were kidnapped over the past 18 months.

Spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “There are integrated operations which we do with other law enforcement agencies outside of the country, as well as inside, so that we can be able to make sure that we deal with these matters as in when they come to us.”