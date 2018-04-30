Hawks raise concerns over rising number of kidnappings of business people
At least 40 business people have been abducted by alleged syndicates, who in turn demand ransoms of millions of rands.
JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks say that the number of business people who have been kidnapped recently in South Africa is worrying and a team of integrated investigators is probing the crimes.
At least 40 business people have been abducted by alleged syndicates who in turn demand ransoms of millions of rands.
According to the Hawks, over 20 of these business people were kidnapped over the past 18 months.
Spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “There are integrated operations which we do with other law enforcement agencies outside of the country, as well as inside, so that we can be able to make sure that we deal with these matters as in when they come to us.”
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Mkhwebane ‘totally rejects' Estina farm insinuations by Casac
-
N3 highway remains closed following violent protest
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
-
Man (33) arrested for allegedly raping toddler in JHB CBD
-
CT crèche employee linked to rape of child (2) still on suspension
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.