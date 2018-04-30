R2K vows to continue fight for low data costs

The group has welcomed Icasa's intervention but says it doesn't go far enough.

JOHANNESBURG – The Right2Know Campaign says it will continue fighting for lower data prices.

The group has welcomed Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa)'s intervention but says it doesn't go far enough.

On Friday, Icasa announced that network operators will now have to allow customers to roll over unused data and consumers must be notified when their usage reaches 50%.

Right2Know's Busi Mtabane says they're now calling for universal uncapped internet access.

“We want to encourage South Africans to be part of this campaign because in South Africa as you know when it comes to the cost of communication we pay the highest as compared to other countries. So it’s time we stand up and fight for ours.”