Proteas to reignite rivalry with Australia

Cricket South Africa (CSA) finalised its build-up programme of international matches ahead of next year’s World Cup when they and Cricket Australia (CA) jointly released the itinerary for the Proteas' tour to Australia towards the end of the year.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday finalized its build-up programme of international matches ahead of next year’s ICC World Cup in England and Wales when they and Cricket Australia (CA) jointly released the itinerary for the Proteas' tour to Australia towards the end of the year.

The Proteas will play three ODIs in addition to a single T20 International match. The Proteas will play at one new venue, with the T20 International being played on the Gold Coast.

“We now have a concentrated programme of 21 ODIs – 13 at home and 8 away – ahead of the World Cup,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Thabang Moroe. “This will give the national selection panel and the Proteas' team management time first to finalise our squad of 15 players to bid for that elusive trophy and then every opportunity to fine tune their game plan accordingly."

“I would also like to stress that the other two formats – Test cricket and T20 International cricket – also feature strongly on our list over the next year, with 7 Test matches to be played against Sri Lanka and Pakistan and 10 T20 International matches to be played against Australia, Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.”

The Proteas' consolidated itineraries from July 2018 to March 2019 is as follows:

PROTEAS TOUR TO SRI LANKA 2018

July 4: SA arrive in Sri Lanka

July 7-8: Two-day practice match, P Sara Stadium, Colombo

July 12-16: 1st Test match, Galle

July 20-24: 2nd Test match, Colombo

July 26: One-day warm-up match, venue to be confirmed

July 29: 1st ODI, Dambulla (Day match)

August 1: 2nd ODI, Dambulla (D/N)

August 5: 3rd ODI, Kandy (day match)

August 8: 4th ODI, Kandy (D/N)

August 12: 5th ODI, Colombo (D/N)

August 14: T20 International, Colombo (D/N)

ZIMBABWE TOUR TO SA 2018

September 30 : 10h00, 1st Momentum ODI, Diamond Oval, Kimberley (Day)

October 3 : 13h00, 2nd Momentum ODI, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (D/N)

October 6 : 13h00, 3rd Momentum ODI, Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl (D/N)

October 9 : 18h00, 1st KFC T20 International, Buffalo Park, East London (D/N)

October 12 : 18h00, 2nd KFC T20 International, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom (D/N)

October 14 : 14h30, 3rd KFC T20 International, Willowmoore Park, Benoni (Day)

PROTEAS TOUR TO AUSTRALIA 2018

October 31: Prime Minister’s XI, Manuka Oval, Canberra (D/N)

November 4: 1st ODI, Perth (D/N)

November 9: 2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval (D/N)

November 11: 3rd ODI, Hobart (D/N)

November 14: T20 Tour match, Allan Border Field, Brisbane (Day)

November 17: T20 International, Gold Coast (Night)

PAKISTAN TOUR TO SA 2018/19

December 19-21 : 10h00, Three-day tour match v SA Invitation XI, Willowmoore Park, Benoni

December 26-30 : 10h00, 1st Sunfoil Test match, SuperSport Park, Centurion

January 3-7 : 10h30, 2nd Sunfoil Test match, PPC Newlands, Cape Town

January 11-15 : 10h00, 3rd Sunfoil Test match, Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

January 19 : 13h00, 1st Momentum ODI, St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth (D/N)

January 22 : 13h00, 2nd Momentum ODI, Kingsmead, Durban (D/N)

January 25 : 13h00, 3rd Momentum ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N)

January 27 : 10h00, 4th Momentum ODI, Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Day)

January 30 : 13h00, 5th Momentum ODI, PPC Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)

February 1 : 18h00, 1st KFC T20 International, PPC Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)

February 3 : 14h30, 2nd KFC T20 International, Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Day)

February 6 : 18h00, 3rd KFC T20 International, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N)

SRI LANKA TOUR TO SA 2019

February 13-17 : 10h00, 1st Sunfoil Test match, Kingsmead, Durban

February 21-25 : 10h00, 2nd Sunfoil Test match, St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

February 28 : 10h00, One-Day tour match v SA Invitation XI, Willowmoore Park, Benoni (Day)

March 3 : 10h00, 1st Momentum ODI, Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Day)

March 6 : 13h00, 2nd Momentum ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N)

March 10 : 10h00, 3rd Momentum ODI, Kingsmead, Durban (Day)

March 13 : 13h00, 4th Momentum ODI, St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth (D/N)

March 16 : 13h00, 5th Momentum ODI, PPC Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)

March 19 : 18h00, 1st KFC T20 International, PPC Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)

March 22 : 18h00, 2nd KFC T20 International, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N)

March 24 : 14h30, 3rd KFC T20 International, Bidvest Wanderers Stadium (Day)