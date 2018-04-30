Police probe arson incident in Macassar following protests

Firefighters had to be escorted into the community by law enforcement authorities.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of arson after the Macassar municipal office was torched earlier on Monday.

Firefighters had to be escorted into the community by law enforcement authorities.

It is believed that protesters were unhappy after they could not track down a local councillor.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwenxana said: “A group of about 30 people were looking for the local councilor and when they were informed that the councilor was not available, they were unhappy and torched the building. No injuries were reported during this incident and the case is still under investigation.”

Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne says the fire has been extinguished.

“We have received confirmation that this incident is protest related, which resulted in us being escorted by the police to the scene.”