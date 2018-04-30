Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash

While details surrounding the incident are still sketchy, it's understood there were no survivors in the car crash.

Family and friends struggling to accept sudden passingJOHANNESBURG – As South Africans continue to mourn the passing of media personalities Akhumzi Jezile, Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni, police say an investigation into the cause of the deadly crash is underway.

The three died on Saturday morning along with two others when the car they were traveling in collided with another vehicle near Queenstown in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Namhla Mdleleni said: “So far two members had not yet been identified by the families, police are still looking for the families and the three were already identified but we’re just investigating a case of culpable homicide.”

While details surrounding the incident are still sketchy, it's understood there were no survivors in the car crash.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the deceased as gems that proved that South Africa is alive with possibilities.

At the same time, the Arts and Culture Department has sent its condolences to the families.

Spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said: “It’s with deep sorrow and profound grief that the Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has leant of not one but three deaths of bright young stars and the future of the country’s arts and creative industry.”

FAMILY & FRIENDS STRUGGLING TO ACCEPT SUDDEN PASSING

Jezile's friend and former YoTV co-host Karabo Ntshweng has described Jezile as bold and loving.

“Akhumzi’s death just shook everyone, it’s unbelievable. Akhumzi lived fully and made everyone laugh and touched every single heart. It’s really shocking.”

Family spokesperson Percy Vilakazi says they are devastated.

“The shock is still new and fresh, and we just hope and pray that everyone finds strength in the memories and the love that they had for Akhumzi.”

People have taken to Twitter to share their shock, grief and sadness.

We're saddened to hear the news of the tragic and sudden passing of multitalented actor, producer, TV & radio presenter, Akhumzi Jezile. We'll miss his exhilarating energy, passion & appreciation of Africa culture, which inspired him to learn most of our languages. #RIPAkhumzi pic.twitter.com/RdL0rcuGA4 — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) April 28, 2018

NEWS: Actor Thobani Mseleni also has reportedly died from the accident that took Akhumzi Jezile and 3 other people. #RIPThobani #RIPAkhumzi pic.twitter.com/O0INtSDjoG — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) April 28, 2018

What a tragic loss to us all.

We are all broken over the news of the passing of our Director/Series Producer Akhumzi Jezile. Passionate, enthusiastic and a humble soul, you will be sorely missed. Condolences to the family & friends. Lala ngoxolo buthi wethu. 💔 #RIPAkhumzi pic.twitter.com/R7m31lv4R0 — Live Amp (@liveamp) April 29, 2018