Police hunt suspects following murders of Belhar teens
Officials say the two boys, aged 14 and 15, were fatally shot while allegedly waiting for a friend to return after their vehicle ran out of fuel.
CAPE TOWN - Police are hunting gunmen who shot dead two teenagers in Belhar.
Officials say the two boys, aged 14 and 15, were fatally shot while allegedly waiting for a friend to return after their vehicle ran out of fuel.
It is believed that the victims were seated inside the vehicle.
The attack happened at the corner of Stellenbosch Arterial and Symphony Way over the weekend.
Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “No one has been arrested ta this stage and we appeal to the public, anyone with information that can assists us with our investigation is requested to contact the police.”
