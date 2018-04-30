Police arrest over 50 people linked to N3 truck torchings
Clean up operations are underway and the road has now been partially re-opened.
JOHANNESBURG – Police have arrested over 50 people who were involved in a violent protest on the N3 highway on Sunday night.
Several trucks were torched and about 18 vehicles were looted during the demonstration which forced the closure of the busy highway in both directions at the Mooi River toll plaza.
The overnight demonstration forced the closure of the busy highway in both directions at Mooi River. There are unconfirmed reports that protesters opened fire with live rounds at police.
The N3 is the main highway connecting Johannesburg to Durban and is particularly busy over long weekends.
Clean-up operations are underway and the highway is currently closed.
Meanwhile, police have arrested over 50 people linked to the violent protest.
The Transport Department's Kwanele Ncalane said: “Due to the truck drivers' protest against the employment of foreign nationals and our view is that this is a labour matter, this is a labour dispute, it can’t be taken to the streets. And we should not be allowed to affect other road users and infringe on the rights of others. That’s why we condemn it in the strongest terms.”
The KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda is expected to visit the area later this morning.
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Mkhwebane accused of concealing aspects in Vrede Dairy Farm probe
-
Clean-up operations underway on N3 following torching of trucks
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
-
Jordaan claims Ferguson & Irvin Khoza conspired to defame him
-
‘SA dealt a breathtaking blow in death of Jezile, Kobese & Mselani’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.