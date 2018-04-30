Police arrest over 50 people linked to N3 truck torchings

Clean up operations are underway and the road has now been partially re-opened.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have arrested over 50 people who were involved in a violent protest on the N3 highway on Sunday night.

Several trucks were torched and about 18 vehicles were looted during the demonstration which forced the closure of the busy highway in both directions at the Mooi River toll plaza.

The overnight demonstration forced the closure of the busy highway in both directions at Mooi River. There are unconfirmed reports that protesters opened fire with live rounds at police.

The N3 is the main highway connecting Johannesburg to Durban and is particularly busy over long weekends.

Clean-up operations are underway and the highway is currently closed.

Meanwhile, police have arrested over 50 people linked to the violent protest.

The Transport Department's Kwanele Ncalane said: “Due to the truck drivers' protest against the employment of foreign nationals and our view is that this is a labour matter, this is a labour dispute, it can’t be taken to the streets. And we should not be allowed to affect other road users and infringe on the rights of others. That’s why we condemn it in the strongest terms.”

The KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda is expected to visit the area later this morning.