Pandor wants T-VET colleges to specialise in priority trades

South Africa’s 50 T-VET colleges could soon be teaching certain trades to address a serious skills shortage and high unemployment rate.

JOHANNESBURG – Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor wants Technical Vocational Education and Training (T-VET) colleges to specialise in priority trades.

Pandor says from next year, the department is expected to pilot this specialisation model at 26 institutions.

“I think we’re going to respond in a very rare way to a critical trade in our occupation skills through this training programme. So I’m really excited because one of its features is that we’re fully basking of industry organisations and employers.”