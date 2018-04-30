Pandor wants T-VET colleges to specialise in priority trades
South Africa’s 50 T-VET colleges could soon be teaching certain trades to address a serious skills shortage and high unemployment rate.
JOHANNESBURG – Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor wants Technical Vocational Education and Training (T-VET) colleges to specialise in priority trades.
South Africa’s 50 T-VET colleges could soon be teaching certain trades to address a serious skills shortage and high unemployment rate.
Pandor says from next year, the department is expected to pilot this specialisation model at 26 institutions.
“I think we’re going to respond in a very rare way to a critical trade in our occupation skills through this training programme. So I’m really excited because one of its features is that we’re fully basking of industry organisations and employers.”
