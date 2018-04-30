North West Nehawu says go slow continues until grievances resolved

The department has been placed under administration after services were disrupted by months of no work by officials affiliated to Nehawu and other unions.

JOHANNESBURG - Ahead of Workers Day celebrations on Tuesday, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) in the North West says workers on a go-slow will only return to work once the national team intervening in the Health Department commits to resolving their grievances.

The department has been placed under administration after services were disrupted by months of no work by officials affiliated to Nehawu and other unions.

Spokesperson Toffies Moemi says they want a permanent resolution said: “The status quo remains up until such a time that all those issues, the employer has given a positive indication of whether they are willing to actually resolve them and resolve them permanently.”

The province has been rocked by protests calling for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign amid corruption allegations levelled against him.