No clarity on identity of man found dead in car in Bonteheuwel
The body was found in a car on the corner of Jakkalsvlei Avenue and Jakes Gerwel Drive on Sunday night.
CAPE TOWN - Ride hailing service Uber cannot yet confirm whether a man killed in Bonteheuwel was a taxi driver.
Bonteheuwel councillor Angus Mckenzie says that the victim is known to the community as a Ugandan who worked as a driver for an e-hailing service.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says this has not been confirmed.
“Police attended to the complaint at an address and upon arrival, they found a body of a 44-year-old man inside a vehicle. The victim sustained a bullet shot wound to his chest.”
