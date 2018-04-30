No arrests yet in alleged George Municipality corruption
The Hawks conducted raids at the municipal offices and the homes of people of interest, including municipal officials last week.
CAPE TOWN - There have been no arrests yet amid an investigation into alleged corruption and fraud within the George Municipality.
Electronic equipment and a number of documents were seized.
The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase says investigators are following up on allegations of irregularities in procurement processes and the awarding of tenders.
“All the documents and any other equipment that was taken they are all currently being examined. After completion of that process, the docket will be forwarded to the DPP for the decision whether to prosecute or not.”
The Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says a similar investigation is taking place in the Bitou municipality.
