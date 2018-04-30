N3 highway remains closed following violent protest

The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department says truck drivers took to the highway over the employment of foreign nationals.

JOHANNESBURG – The N3 highway at the Mooi River toll plaza remains closed to traffic following a violent protest on Sunday night.

It's understood at least 15 trucks were set alight and 18 others were looted during the demonstration which forced the closure of the busy highway in both directions at the toll plaza.

The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department says truck drivers took to the highway over the employment of foreign nationals.

Over 50 people have been arreste d, including truck drivers for their possible involvement in the torching of several trucks.

The N3 Toll Concession's Con Roux says traffic is being diverted.

“The N3 is still closed. And Moor River Plaza, northbound traffic, meaning traffic from KwaZulu-Natal heading back towards Gauteng is being diverted on to the R103.”

The department's Kwanele Ncalane said: “We’re equally concerned that there seems to be this growing trend that every long holidays or long weekends when there are more traffic volumes people take their frustrations out on the roads. But the MEC is currently on his way to deal with the situation.”