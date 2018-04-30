Mkhwebane ‘totally rejects' Estina farm insinuations by Casac

Casac has accused Busisiwe Mkhwebane of drawing up a watered-down report that ignores key information and effectively exonerates senior political players.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector's office says it's concerned and disappointed at the claims that Busiswe Mkhwebane is concealing information on the Estina Dairy Farm scandal.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has accused Mkhwebane of drawing up a watered-down report that ignores key information and effectively exonerates senior political players such as Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane.

Although the matter is before the courts, Mkhwebane says letting the allegations go without a challenge will have dire implications for her office.

The Public Protector's Oupa Segalwe said: “The Public Protector totally rejects insinuations that she sanitised the draft findings and that she is going all out to protect politicians.”

The council says Mkhwebane failed to fulfil her constitutional responsibility.

On Sunday, Casac's Lawson Naidoo said they submitted a supplementary affidavit to the High Court in Pretoria last week.

Lawson adds that in Mkhwebane’s final report, she watered down critical aspects of the remedial action proposed by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

“Furthermore, we’re asking the court to order that a cost order be made against Mkhwebane in her personal capacity due to the way this investigation was conducted and the fact that she thought to conceal critical aspects of the investigation and its outcomes.”

Additional reporting by Tshegofatso Mathe.