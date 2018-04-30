Mkhwebane ‘totally rejects' Estina farm insinuations by Casac
Casac has accused Busisiwe Mkhwebane of drawing up a watered-down report that ignores key information and effectively exonerates senior political players.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector's office says it's concerned and disappointed at the claims that Busiswe Mkhwebane is concealing information on the Estina Dairy Farm scandal.
The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has accused Mkhwebane of drawing up a watered-down report that ignores key information and effectively exonerates senior political players such as Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane.
Although the matter is before the courts, Mkhwebane says letting the allegations go without a challenge will have dire implications for her office.
The Public Protector's Oupa Segalwe said: “The Public Protector totally rejects insinuations that she sanitised the draft findings and that she is going all out to protect politicians.”
The council says Mkhwebane failed to fulfil her constitutional responsibility.
On Sunday, Casac's Lawson Naidoo said they submitted a supplementary affidavit to the High Court in Pretoria last week.
Lawson adds that in Mkhwebane’s final report, she watered down critical aspects of the remedial action proposed by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.
“Furthermore, we’re asking the court to order that a cost order be made against Mkhwebane in her personal capacity due to the way this investigation was conducted and the fact that she thought to conceal critical aspects of the investigation and its outcomes.”
Additional reporting by Tshegofatso Mathe.
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
N3 highway remains closed following violent protest
-
Man (33) arrested for allegedly raping toddler in JHB CBD
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
-
CT crèche employee linked to rape of child (2) still on suspension
-
Hawks raise concerns over rising number of kidnappings of business people
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.