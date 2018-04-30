Mkhwebane accused of concealing aspects in Vrede Dairy Farm probe
Casac has accused Mkhwebane of presenting a watered-down report that ignores key information and effectively exonerates senior political players such as Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane.
JOHANNESBURG – The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) says Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane has deliberately concealed information in her final report into the Vrede Dairy Farm scandal.
The dairy project was meant to benefit residents of the Free State community but was allegedly funneled to a Gupta-linked company.
Casac's Lawson Naidoo said: “And further, we’re asking the court to order that a personal cost order be made against Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her personal capacity due to the way in which this investigation was conducted and the fact that she has sought to conceal critical aspects of the investigation and its outcomes.”
