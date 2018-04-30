Popular Topics
Miley Cyrus not sorry for posing topless at 15

There was public outcry in 2008 when the then star of Disney Channel's 'Hannah Montana' kids TV show posed for photograher Annie Leibovitz topless and wrapped in a bedsheet.

FILE: ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer Miley Cyrus. Picture: @mileycyrus/Instagram

2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES - Miley Cyrus has retracted her apology for posing naked in Vanity Fair when she was 15.

There was public outcry in 2008 when the then star of Disney Channel's Hannah Montana kids TV show posed for photograher Annie Leibovitz topless and wrapped in a bedsheet, causing Miley to release a statement apologising for making a poor judgement.

But Miley, 25, has apparently changed her mind, tweeting a picture of the front page of the New York Post's coverage of the scandal at the time, captioned: "IM NOT SORRY F*** YOU #10yearsago [sic]"

In the accompanying Vanity Fair interview in 2008 Miley was asked if she thought posing topless aged 15 could be seen as controversial. She was quoted as saying: "No, I mean I had a big blanket on. And I thought, 'This looks pretty, and really natural.' I think it's really artsy."

This sparked a media frenzy prompting both Disney and Miley to release statements saying sorry for the shoot.

Disney said at the time: "Unfortunately, as the article suggests, a situation was created to deliberately manipulate a 15-year-old in order to sell magazines."

Miley's words upon the matter were: "I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be 'artistic' and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed. I never intended for any of this to happen and I apologise to my fans who I care so deeply about."

After leaving Disney, Miley has gone on to appear completely naked in her video for single Wrecking Ball and shock with her racy red carpet outfits and garner likes on social media in various states of undress.

Miley - who is engaged to actor Liam Hemsworth - was apparently enjoying a trip down memory lane on Twitter as along with the Vanity Fair snap, she posted a series of old photos of herself as a child.

In the cute smiley snaps, Miley reminisced about, "Being extra AF!" and "Feeling Myself".

