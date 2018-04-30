Popular Topics
Man accused of killing mentally ill son remanded in custody

It is unclear when the murder happened but police recovered some of the victim's mutilated body parts in the Atteridgeville area during the weekend.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 71-year-old man accused of killing his 46-year-old mentally ill son has had his appearance remanded to next week Monday to allow for further investigations.

The suspect appeared on Sunday at the magistrates' court in Atteridgeville.

It is unclear when the murder happened but police recovered some of the victim's mutilated body parts in the Atteridgeville area during the weekend

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said: “The man appeared before the court and the police are continuing the investigation. The police discovered this over the weekend and even today some of the evidence was recovered this morning.”

Popular in Local

