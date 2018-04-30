Man (33) arrested for allegedly raping toddler in JHB CBD
Police say the little girl was apparently lured to nearby bushes by the 33-year-old man on Sunday where he attacked her.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in the Johannesburg CBD.
It's understood the four-year-old was visiting her grandmother at the time of the alleged crime.
The police's Xoli Mbele says officers managed to track down the suspect following the help of community members.
“The child was quickly rushed to hospital where doctors confirmed that she was raped and she informed the police that a man who bought her juice raped her. Investigations are underway and the suspect will soon appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.”
