[LISTEN] TVET colleges to specialise in priority trades

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Higher Education and Training Naledi Pandor says it is fantastic that South Africa’s 50 technical vocational education and training (TVET) colleges could soon specialise in teaching certain trades.

Pandor says this is the right way to respond to a critical trade and occupation skills shortage.

She says it is also comforting to know that the industry associations have supported the development of the curriculum.

