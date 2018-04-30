[LISTEN] Imtiaz Sooliman: Helping others is all about love & saving lives

Radio 702 | Founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says the work they do is all about love and saving lives.

JOHANNESBURG – Founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says the work they do is all about love and saving lives and it is worth every risk that comes with it.

Gift of the Givers is a non-governmental organisation which Dr Sooliman started back in 1992 and has become the largest disaster relief group of African origin.

He says some of the highlights of their work was saving a woman buried in the rubble eight days after an earthquake in eastern Africa and the Somali drought where Gift of the Givers was able to save hundreds of lives.

Listen to the audio above for more.