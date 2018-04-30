[LISTEN] Imtiaz Sooliman: Helping others is all about love & saving lives

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

[LISTEN] Imtiaz Sooliman: Helping others is all about love & saving lives

| Founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says the work they do is all about love and saving lives.

JOHANNESBURG – Founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says the work they do is all about love and saving lives and it is worth every risk that comes with it.

Gift of the Givers is a non-governmental organisation which Dr Sooliman started back in 1992 and has become the largest disaster relief group of African origin.

He says some of the highlights of their work was saving a woman buried in the rubble eight days after an earthquake in eastern Africa and the Somali drought where Gift of the Givers was able to save hundreds of lives.

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA