Lamola: ANC handling land issue to address past imbalances

JOHANNESBURG - The Land Summit has degenerated into chaos, with the African National Congress (ANC)'s Ronald Lamola being heckled at the conference.

The summit at Unisa is being held to hear differing views, with the Black First Land First (BLF) and a number of groups set to talk.

Lamola said: “The last point on tribal land, it is the view of the ANC that all tribal land must be democratised. People of this country can’t be subjects in any way, they must be able to use the land and access it without them being subjects of any kind of traditional or tribal authority.”

Lamola says his party is handling the land question in order for it to address past imbalances.

Lamola says by addressing inequalities, South Africa will be able to transcend to a non-racial society.

“A market-driven land reform process is not addressing the past social and racial imbalance.”

However, BLF leader Andile Mngxitama says the motion of land expropriation passed by Parliament is just a delaying tactic.

“But you can convince us. Amend the Constitution before the elections. If you don’t do that, we must declare you sell outs.”

However, proceedings have been halted as a number of people have been shouting at those trying to speak.

Tempers have flared at the summit, with speakers including the BLF and Economic Freedom Fighters demanding that land be returned immediately without compensation.