Lamola: ANC handling land issue to address past imbalances
The summit at Unisa is being held to hear differing views with the Black First Land First and a number of groups set to talk.
JOHANNESBURG - The Land Summit has degenerated into chaos, with the African National Congress (ANC)'s Ronald Lamola being heckled at the conference.
The summit at Unisa is being held to hear differing views, with the Black First Land First (BLF) and a number of groups set to talk.
Lamola said: “The last point on tribal land, it is the view of the ANC that all tribal land must be democratised. People of this country can’t be subjects in any way, they must be able to use the land and access it without them being subjects of any kind of traditional or tribal authority.”
Lamola says his party is handling the land question in order for it to address past imbalances.
Lamola says by addressing inequalities, South Africa will be able to transcend to a non-racial society.
“A market-driven land reform process is not addressing the past social and racial imbalance.”
However, BLF leader Andile Mngxitama says the motion of land expropriation passed by Parliament is just a delaying tactic.
“But you can convince us. Amend the Constitution before the elections. If you don’t do that, we must declare you sell outs.”
However, proceedings have been halted as a number of people have been shouting at those trying to speak.
Tempers have flared at the summit, with speakers including the BLF and Economic Freedom Fighters demanding that land be returned immediately without compensation.
The #LandSummit has reconvened after a number of delegates began shouting. The BLF now talking to delegates. RW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 30, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Akhumzi Jezile to be laid to rest on Saturday
-
Eskom doing 'everything possible' to avoid load shedding
-
WC residents urged to save water despite recent rains
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
-
#BusStrike: Wage increase demands unrealistic, say employers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.