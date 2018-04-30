Karabo Mokoena murder: Sandile Mantsoe to learn fate on Wednesday

He's accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend Karabo Mokoena, setting her body alight and dumping it in a veld in Lyndhurst last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Sandile Mantsoe is expected to learn his fate on later on this week.

Mantsoe appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday morning for trial proceedings.

He's accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend Karabo Mokoena, setting her body alight and dumping it in a veld in Lyndhurst last year.

The defense was expected to call its witnesses, including Mantsoe, to testify on Monday morning after the State closed its case.

However, it was revealed that Mantsoe would not be taking the stand.

The judge postponed the matter to Wednesday for closing arguments and sentencing.