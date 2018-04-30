Kanye West shaves head in tribute to anti-gun campaigner

West has shaved his head in tribute to Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

LONDON – Kanye West has showed off a new haircut, inspired by pro-gun control activist Emma Gonzalez.

The 40-year-old rapper - who had been sporting a bleached blonde crop - shared a selfie of his new buzz cut on Twitter.

Kanye posted a picture of Emma (19), a pro-gun control campaigner who won praise for her speech at last month's March for Our Lives protest, and captioned it: "my hero Emma Gonzalez (sic)"

The Stronger hitmaker than shared a picture of his new hairdo and wrote: "inspired by Emma (sic)"

But Kanye's gesture has been shunned by Emma.

She ignored his comments and in response tweeted a picture of James Shaw, who disarmed the Waffle House shooter in Tennessee earlier this month.

Alongside a picture of Shaw with a bandaged hand while holding his four-year-old daughter, Emma tweeted: "my hero James Shaw Jr. (sic)"

Shaw (29) wrestled an AR-15 rifle away from Travis Reinking while he was reloading the weapon at the restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee on April 22. Police credited him with saving lives.

Since his return to Twitter earlier this month, the Gold Digger hitmaker has sparked controversy with his posts in support of US President Donald Trump.

He also revealed that his wife Kim Kardashian West did not approve of his frank posts, tweeting: "My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does."

The Famous rapper has also revealed he wants to, "forgive and stop hating" his late mother Donda's surgeon.

Kanye tragically lost his beloved parent in November 2007 and now wants to put the surgeon, Dr Jan Adams, who performed a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast reduction on Donda just a day before her death, on the cover of his next album.

In a text exchange with a friend that he shared on Twitter, Kanye wrote: "This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my mom's final surgery. Do you have any title ideas? I want to forgive and stop hating (sic)"

Adams was found to not be responsible for Donda's death as the autopsy revealed she passed away from a pre-existing coronary artery disease. However, post-operation factors such as pain control medication and her chest being bandaged tightly, which could have affected her breathing, were also mentioned.