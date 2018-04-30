Popular Topics
Jordaan claims Ferguson & Irvin Khoza conspired to defame him

It’s been reported that Jordaan opened the case against his rape accuser Jennifer Ferguson and Premier Soccer League boss Irvin Khoza.

FILE: Danny Jordaan. Picture: EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police have confirmed that the South African Football Association (Safa) boss Danny Jordaan has filed defamation charges but say they cannot discuss the contents of the charges or who is being investigated.

It’s been reported that Jordaan opened the case against his rape accuser Jennifer Ferguson and Premier Soccer League boss Irvin Khoza.

Ferguson has accused Jordaan of raping her over 25 years ago at a hotel in Port Elizabeth. She has since laid a criminal charge of rape against Jordaan.

It is understood that Jordaan has named Ferguson and Khoza as some of those who allegedly conspired to defame him.

Jordaan’s attorney Mamedupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi has confirmed that Jordaan has laid charges but refused to go into details.

“We now expect that the police will investigate and we’ll give fuller details with regard to the way forward.”

The police's Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed the charges.

“Once the investigation has commenced, the court processes will follow.”

Jordaan has on numerous occasions maintained his innocence.

Investigations into the rape case and now the counter-charge of defamation are underway.

