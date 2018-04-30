Jaco Kriel signs for English club Gloucester

The Lions Rugby Union has announced that flanker, Jaco Kriel, has signed for English Premiership club Gloucester.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lions Rugby Union has announced that flanker, Jaco Kriel, has signed for English Premiership club Gloucester.

Kriel has struggled with a shoulder injury and has not played a single minute of rugby for the Lions in this year’s Vodacom Super Rugby competition.

The Springbok flank will join up with former coach Johan Ackermann who joined Gloucester in 2017.