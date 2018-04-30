Jackie Chan's daughter says she's homeless due to homophobic parents
Etta Ng, the estranged daughter of movie star Jackie Chan, has revealed she is living on the streets of Hong Kong.
LONDON - Jackie Chan's estranged daughter Etta Ng claims she's homeless.
Ng - who has never had a relationship with Chan, 64 - has launched a public appeal on YouTube, in which she revealed she's been living under a bridge, blaming her "homophobic parents" for her current predicament.
Reading off a piece of paper to the camera, 19-year-old Ng explained: "Hi I'm Jackie Chan's daughter and this is my girlfriend Andi [Autum].
"We've been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge, and other things."
Previously, it was reported that Ng was living with her mother Elaine in Hong Kong.
But Andi claims that she and her girlfriend have been forced on to the streets because of their lesbian relationship.
She explained: "I've asked all my friends for help. I've asked all my family for help. Everyone just keeps sending us to the direction of shelters, where they know we will be split up."
Ng also revealed that various organisations - including the Hong Kong police and hospitals - have refused to help the loved-up couple.
In the video - which has already amassed more than 100,000 views - she shared: "I don't even understand. We've gone to the police, we've gone to the hospital, the food banks, LGBTQ community shelters and all of them just don't give a s*t."Two people in love that share true love are trying not to get split apart and they're trying to fk us over just because - I don't understand it - I love her."
Ng and Andi have been dating since February last year, with Jackie's daughter revealing she was lesbian in an Instagram post six months ago.
At the time, she wrote on the photo-sharing website: "In case no-one got the memo, I'm gay."
