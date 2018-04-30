Investigation underway in Buttskop Level crossing accident
Seven people died when the bakkie they were travelling in was struck by a train on Friday.
CAPE TOWN – An investigation is underway into a tragedy at the notorious Buttskop Level crossing in Blackheath.
Seven people died when the bakkie they were travelling in was struck by a train on Friday.
In 2010, 10 children died when a train smashed into the taxi they were in. The taxi driver, Jacob Humphreys, ignored safety signals and jumped a queue of cars.
Valerie Phillips' son, Jody, was one of the victims. She says too many motorists still blatantly ignore safety rules at rail crossings.
“I don’t think there’s anything that needs to be done. It’s just for the people to obey the safety rules because here we’re playing with innocent people's lives and when they’re gone, they’re not coming back.”
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Police arrest over 50 people linked to N3 truck torchings
-
Clean-up operations underway on N3 following torching of trucks
-
Mkhwebane accused of concealing aspects in Vrede Dairy Farm probe
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
-
Jordaan claims Ferguson & Irvin Khoza conspired to defame him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.