Investigation underway in Buttskop Level crossing accident

CAPE TOWN – An investigation is underway into a tragedy at the notorious Buttskop Level crossing in Blackheath.

Seven people died when the bakkie they were travelling in was struck by a train on Friday.

In 2010, 10 children died when a train smashed into the taxi they were in. The taxi driver, Jacob Humphreys, ignored safety signals and jumped a queue of cars.

Valerie Phillips' son, Jody, was one of the victims. She says too many motorists still blatantly ignore safety rules at rail crossings.

“I don’t think there’s anything that needs to be done. It’s just for the people to obey the safety rules because here we’re playing with innocent people's lives and when they’re gone, they’re not coming back.”