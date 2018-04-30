Investigation into missing Norwegian student continues in Sedgefield

Marie Ostbo (21) was last seen leaving a restaurant and walking to a beach nearly two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN – The investigation into the disappearance of a Norwegian student in the Sedgefield area has turned up no leads.

The police's Malcolm Poje has appealed to anyone with further information to come forward.

“There's nothing else so far. We’ve established an investigative team in Knysna led by the detectives to open an investigation into the missing of the 21-year-old. Officers have followed all the leads but up to now there hasn’t been any news.”