Hermanus teacher accused of rape remains behind bars

Cape Point funicular operations suspended after break-in
Local
The man was arrested almost a week ago and has since appeared in the local magistrate's court.
CAPE TOWN - A Hermanus teacher accused of raping a learner remains behind bars.
The man was arrested almost a week ago and has since appeared in the local magistrate's court.
He faces charges of rape, kidnapping and pointing a firearm.
The police's Donovan Heilbron said: “A man has been arrested on charges of rape and the matter has been postponed to 17 May for which formal bail application will proceed.”
Meanwhile, the provincial Social Development Department will provide counselling to the victim.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.