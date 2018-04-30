Golden Highway reopened following Zakariyya Park protests

Angry residents blocked the highway earlier on Monday with burning tyres, rocks and tree branches, demanding water.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) say that the Golden Highway near Zakariyya Park is now open to traffic following protests.

They had allegedly been without water for at least three days.

JMPD's Wayne Minnaar has warned motorists to be cautious when approaching the area.

“There are still tyres burning on the side of the road, however, traffic is flowing. Officers are monitoring the area closely.”