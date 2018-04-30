CT water consumption drops, still above target
Two weeks ago, consumption was 507 million litres per day compared to the previous week's 542 million litres per day.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's average water consumption has again dropped to a record low of 505 million litres per day over the past week.
Deputy mayor Ian Neilson says that dam levels have also gone up from 20% to 20.9% due to recent rain.
“It’s encouraging to see that residents have not relaxed their savings despite the recent rain. However, although we are trending in the right direction, we have not yet reached the current target of 450 million litres per day.”
Level 6B water restrictions are still being enforced in Cape Town, with residents still only allowed to use 50 litres of water a day.
